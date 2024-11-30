News18 India becomes the first Hindi news channel to be recognised at Asian Television Awards

New Delhi: News18 India’s primetime show, Sau Baat Ki Ek Baat, has made history at the prestigious Asian Television Awards 2024, becoming the first Hindi news channel to be recognised since the awards’ inception in 1996.

Kishore Ajwani, the show’s anchor and News18 India’s Managing Editor won the Best News Presenter recognition at the awards ceremony held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Asian Television Awards acknowledge and celebrate excellence in the television industry across Asia, spanning genres like news, documentaries, current affairs, drama, entertainment, and more.

With over 1,400 annual entries and a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a distinguished panel of judges from more than 10 countries, the awards are a benchmark for programming and production excellence.

This year, the awards ceremony was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, bringing together prominent television personalities across the continent.

Presented by Kishore Ajwani, Sau Baat Ki Ek Baat brings pressing issues faced by India’s common people to the forefront. From flooded schools during the monsoon season to the growing VIP culture at pilgrimages, the primetime show offers in-depth analysis and informed takes on issues that resonate with viewers across the nation.

The national Hindi news channel from Network18 stable said that the recognition at The Asian Television Awards underscores its role as a definitive voice in Hindi journalism, combining hard-hitting reporting with a commitment to addressing real-world problems.