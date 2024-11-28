News18 India announces jury for Amrit Ratna 2024

New Delhi: News18 India has announced the jury for the third edition of its flagship IP, Amrit Ratna 2024.

This year’s edition is designed to honour individuals who have contributed to making India shine globally and instilling pride in every Indian.

The jury for Amrit Ratna 2024 includes Shri Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa & Former CEO of NITI Aayog; Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Former Chief Justice of India & Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; PT Usha, IOA President & Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Randeep Guleria, Renowned Pulmonologist & Former Director of AIIMS and the highly decorated military leader Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon (Retd.), PVSM, UYSM, YSM, VSM.

Each jury member brings unparalleled experience and an unwavering commitment to recognising excellence in its truest form. This year’s distinguished jury brings immense credibility and depth to the selection process, ensuring the winners truly embody the spirit of excellence and service to the nation.

Amrit Ratna will be telecast exclusively on News18 India on December 2, 2024, through the day.