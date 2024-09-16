News18 celebrates women with SheShakti on Sep 16

New Delhi: After an inaugural edition, the ‘News18 SheShakti’ summit, returned for its 2024 edition on 16th September in New Delhi, in association with Lions International.

With the theme of, ‘Breaking Barriers’ the event aims to bring together women leaders from politics, art, social work, and several other fields, highlighting their contributions and leadership.

The summit features an array of influential policymakers, women leaders and changemakers such as Jagdeep Dhankhar (Honourable Vice-President of India), Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud (Honourable Chief Justice of India), Radhikaraje Gaekwad (Maharani of Erstwhile Princely State of Baroda), Shaheen Mistri (CEO, Teach For India), Shambhavi Choudhary (Member of Lok Sabha), Bansuri Swaraj (Member of Lok Sabha), Dr Annapurni Subramaniam (Director, Indian Institute of Astrophysics), Shefali Shah (Actor), Rasika Dugal (Actor), Pabiben Rabari (Founder, pabiben.com - India’s First Artisan owned brand), Nigar Shaji (Project Director for ISRO’s Aditya mission), Justice Indu Malhotra (Retired Judge, Senior Counsel - Supreme Court of India), Lakshmi M Puri (Former UN Assistant Secretary General & Ambassador of India), Ruchira Kamboj (Former Indian Ambassador to UN), Suman Nalwa (DCP & PRO Delhi Police), Avani Lekhara (Two Time Paralympic Champion), Kirron Kher (Actor & Former MP), Sikandar Kher (Actor), Padma Bhushan Usha Uthup (Singer) and Bhumi Pednekar (Actor).

Elaborating on the upcoming event, Puneet Singhvi, CEO – Digital and President – Corporate Strategy, Network18 said, "Building on the success of SheShakti’s first edition, we are raising the bar this year with our motto - Elevate, Empower, Inspire. This year’s lineup is truly inspiring, with women icons from across fields, age groups coming together to share their stories and celebrate their achievements. As the country’s largest news network, we are committed to showcasing remarkable journeys, fostering meaningful dialogues, and inspiring next generations to break barriers and pursue excellence.”

Avinash Kaul, CEO - Network18 (Broadcast) and Managing Director A+E Networks I TV18 added, “India is at a pivotal moment, where women are not just breaking barriers but excelling in areas once considered off-limits. At Network18, we see it as our responsibility to celebrate and spotlight the achievements of these trailblazers. By highlighting their stories, we set the stage for meaningful dialogue and inspiration, paving the way for a more inclusive and progressive society.”

News18 SheShakti is a powerful tribute to women who have boldly broken barriers and turned their dreams into reality. It provides a space to celebrate the cultural and economic contributions of women, underscoring the importance of gender diversity and inclusion in building a stronger, more resilient India.

The initiative will be broadcast on News18.com and CNN-News18’s YouTube and Facebook page on September 16, 11 AM onwards.

