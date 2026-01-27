News18 Bihar-Jharkhand wins National Media Award for Bihar polls coverage

New Delhi: News18 Bihar-Jharkhand has received the National Media Award in the Electronic (Television) category for its coverage of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the 16th National Voters’ Day function, the network said, citing the channel’s ground reporting and constituency-level coverage during the election period.

Bihar voted in two phases on November 6 and 11, 2025. During polling and counting, News18 said it deployed teams across all 38 districts and 46 counting centres to provide continuous updates from the ground.

The channel said it combined field reporting with studio programming and results reporting supported by verified data. It also said a dedicated live results system was developed to manage data collection, processing and dissemination on counting day.

According to the network, the coverage tracked local issues, voter sentiment, alliance dynamics and constituency-level factors shaping the outcome.

News18 Bihar-Jharkhand is part of Network18’s news portfolio, which operates television and digital news properties across multiple Indian languages.