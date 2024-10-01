News18 Bangla unveils Durga Puja special programming

Delhi: As the festival of Durga Puja approaches, News18 Bangla announced the launch of its special programming with the promo: 'Bodhon theke bisarjan noy, sob din e debi pokkho hoy.'

This message underlines the idea that the strength symbolised by Goddess Durga transcends the five days of festivities, reflecting the spirit of Shakti in every woman’s life, all year round.

A key highlight is the Best Durga Puja Contest, which will span across Kolkata and several districts, including Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs). The contest will celebrate the most creative and impactful Puja organisers. Adding to the festive joy is Pujor Adda, a special show designed to capture the informal, spirited conversations that are central to the Durga Puja celebration.

News18 Bangla will also host the Dashobhuja Awards, an event recognising ten women who have overcome societal barriers to achieve success in their respective fields.

Tune in to News18 Bangla from October 6 to October 13 for the Durga Pujo special programming.