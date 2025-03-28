News18 Bangla claims top position in Bengali news genre

New Delhi: As per the latest data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), News18 Bangla has established its number one position in Bengali news genre for four consecutive weeks.

This milestone reflects the channel’s growing influence and deep engagement with audiences across West Bengal, News18 Bangla said in a press statement.

The channel said that it maintains a significant lead of 11.3% over ABP Ananda. Source: BARC | Market: West Bengal | TG: 15+ | Period: 8-11’25 (4 weeks average)| Metric: AMA in Mn).

It also records an impressive cumulative reach of 21.1 MN, outperforming its competitors—ABP Ananda (18.4%), R Bangla (115.6%), and TV9 Bangla (106.2%). Source: BARC | Market: West Bengal | TG: 15+ | Period: 8-11’25 (4 weeks average| Metric: Reach).

Speaking on the achievement, Mitul Sangani, CEO - Indian languages, News18 and Local18 (TV & Digital), said, "Our focus on local issues, credible reporting and diverse narratives has strengthened our bond with viewers, making us their preferred news destination. We remain committed to delivering impactful journalism that not only informs but also empowers viewers."