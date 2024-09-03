News18 Assam North East honours educational institutes at ‘Education Eminence 2024’

Delhi: The ‘Education Eminence 2024’ awards ceremony was hosted by News18 Assam North East. The event honoured colleges, schools, and universities.

The event was graced by Jayanta Malla Baruah, Minister of Public Health Engineering, Skill Employment and Entrepreneurship, and Tourism, Government of Assam. The awards ceremony also saw the presence of educationists, including Surya Hazarika, Dayananda Pathak, and Pradyumna Goswami, who were among the guests of the evening.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to Narendra Nath Dutta, Founder Chancellor of Assam Down Town University, Chairman and Managing Director of Down Town Hospital, and Chairman of Down Town Charity Trust.

The awards recognised several institutions for their contributions to education. The awardees included: SPM IAS Academy; Shri Pawan Kumar Agarwala; MAAC Lachitnagar; Down town Gurukul – Moranhat; NRDS Management Pvt Ltd; Assam Skill Training Provider (ASTP); Civil Services Achievers' Point; Arunima Public School; Gurukul Global Academy; Royal Global University; iBerry Solutions Private Limited; NERIM Group of Institutions; CIHM Central Institute of Hotel & Hospitality Management, Kolkata; Projonmo; Care U 365; Panbazar Adarsha LP School; Natun Fatasil Town High School; Guwahati Refinery Higher Secondary School; Bengali Higher Secondary School; Lakhiminagar ME School, Sivasagar; Ashudubi LP School, Dudhnoi; 169 Kuli Chapori LP School, Majuli; 15 Bezera LP School and Jyoti Pratap Gyan Marg Vidyalaya, Teok.

The awards ceremony was organised by News18 Assam North East, in association with the Presenting Sponsor Ajmal Foundation, Special Partner Reliance Industries, and Banking Partner State Bank of India.

It will be broadcast on News18 Assam North East on September 5 at 7:50pm.