News Nation buys DD Freedish slot for Rs 8.2 crore in Round 5

New Delhi: News Nation emerged as the third successful bidder in Round 5 of the DD Freedish e-auctions on Friday. The channel acquired a slot for Rs 8.2 crore.

Last year, News Nation spent Rs 17.6 crore.

Earlier, TV Today bought the second slot for Good News Today for Rs 8.15 crore on Friday. Last year, GNT was the lowest bidder among Hindi news channels at Rs 16.35 crore.

Its sister channel Aaj Tak became the first successful bidder for Rs 8.1 crore. The base price for this round is Rs 8 crore.

The channel had spent Rs 18.85 crore in 2024, thus saving Rs 10.75 crore over the last year's price.

The Hindi news channels bidding in the first round on Wednesday coughed up between Rs 13.4 crore to Rs 14.35 crore.

Successful bidders from the news genre:

Channels Bidding Price (2025-26) - (Rs in crore) Bidding Price (2024-24) - (Rs in crore) Bidding Price (2023-24) - (Rs in crore) News18 India 14.1 18.95 19.55 ABP News 14 18.95 17.10 Aaj Tak 8.1 18.85 15.10 Zee News 13.55 18.75 15.50 NDTV India 14.35 18.75 16.55 Republic Bharat 14.2 18 16.55 News24 17.85 N/A India TV 17.50 18.65 Good News Today 8.15 16.35 17.90 TV9 Bharatvarsh 16.85 14.55 Times Now Navbharat 13.4 17.1 15.35 News Nation 8.2 17.6 15.05

Also read: Prices set to fall further for Hindi news channels