News Corp mulls sale of Australian pay-TV broadcaster Foxtel

New Delhi: News Corp is considering the sale of Foxtel, a major Australian pay-TV broadcaster known for its sports rights.

CEO Robert Thomson mentioned that there has been third-party interest in Foxtel during an asset review. He noted that Foxtel, which includes the Fox linear network, Kayo, and Binge streaming services, has undergone significant transformation.

Foxtel’s Fox Sports division holds extensive media rights for top-tier leagues. Thomson stated that the company is evaluating options with advisors in response to this external interest.