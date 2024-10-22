New game show, ‘Enkile Ennodu Para’, to premiere on Asianet on October 26

New Delhi: Asianet, a malayalam television channel, has announced the launch of a game show, ‘Enkile Ennodu Para’, which is set to premiere on October 26.

Enkile Ennodu Para is a guessing game where guests have to rely on their instincts and answer either "yes" or "no" to win.

Three participants will compete over the course of three rounds, with each round presenting new challenges. By the end of each round, the guest with the lowest score will be eliminated, leaving the final contestant to compete for the grand prize.

At the end of each round, the winner will receive a prize, but with a twist. A comedy character will present two boxes—one containing real money and the other empty. The anchors, along with the comedy character, will try to convince the winner to choose the correct box.

The first episodes will feature film personalities such as Surabhilakshmi, Miya, Prayaga Martin, Tini Tom, Gayathri Suresh, Prasanth, Kottayam Nazeer, Azeez, and Nobi.