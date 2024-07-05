Network18’s Rahul Joshi to continue as MD

Delhi: Rahul Joshi will continue as the managing director of Network18 till July 2027, as per corporate announcements accessed from BSE. Additionally, Adil Zainulbhai has been designated as the chairman of the company.

According to the company’s announcement on BSE, Adil Zainulbhai, post the completion of his second term on July 6, 2024, will cease to be an independent director.

The company has appointed Renuka Ramnath as an additional director (independent director), effective from July 4, 2024, for one year.

Shareholders are yet to approve the appointments.

Zainulbhai, in his previous stints, was the former chairman of the Quality Council of India. Before this, he was the chairman of McKinsey India and was associated with the company for more than 34 years

Joshi overlooks the Viacom18 business including 54 channels in Hindi entertainment, English entertainment, kids genre, regional and music genres along with the digital platform and film studios.