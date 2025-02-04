Network18’s print ad emphasises its comprehensive leadership

New Delhi: Network18 has released a front-page ad in The Economics Times on Tuesday, highlighting its leadership in Indian television’s news ecosystem.

The ad showcases the network’s stellar performance and its consistent number-one position across key metrics in the news industry.

The campaign asserts Network18's dominance with milestones such as the highest overall TV reach (1,78,957 Average Reach000s), surpassing even the number one GEC. (Source: BARC | Metric: Average Reach000s | TG: 15+ | Period: Wk 53’24 – 03’25 | Market: All India) It also emphasises the network's leadership position in Average Minute Audience (AMA) viewership share. (2,04,029 AMA 000s) (Source: BARC | Metric: AMA 000s, TG:15+ | Period: Wk 03’25, Market: All India, News channel networks) The ad also highlights Network18’s largest number of TV channels (20 channels), in the highest number of languages (12 languages), and the network’s position as the preferred choice for advertisers in the news segment. (Source: TAM Adex | Period: FY 24-25 till 17 Jan | All genre)

The Network18 group consists of 20 channels across 12 languages.

The broadcaster said that CNN-News18 has been the number one English news channel since BARC ratings resumed more than two years ago.

News18 India has also held the leading position in the Hindi news genre for two years, added the broadcaster.

CNBC-TV18 is an undisputed legacy leader, dominating English business news viewership, stated Network18.

“Moneycontrol has surpassed 100 million unique visitors and achieved 1 million paid subscribers to its premium subscription service, Moneycontrol Pro. With over 6.8 million subscribers, Firstpost is the fastest-growing Indian news platform on YouTube. In regional too, News18 channels are among the top players,” highlighted the news platform.