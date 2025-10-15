Network18 to acquire 100% stake in News18 Lokmat

New Delhi: Network18 Media & Investments has approved the purchase of its joint venture partner Lokmat Media’s stake in IBN Lokmat News Private Limited for Rs 25 crore.

The acquisition covers equity shares, preference shares and debentures held by Lokmat Media. Once the transaction is completed, IBN Lokmat will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Network18.

The company said the financial impact will be recorded after completion.

IBN Lokmat is the legal entity behind the Marathi news channel now known on air as News18 Lokmat. The channel began in 2008 as a joint venture between Network18 and the Lokmat Group, the publisher of the Marathi daily Lokmat.

In November 2017, the brand moved from IBN Lokmat to News18 Lokmat as part of a wider Network18 refresh.

As of March 31, 2025, IBN Lokmat operated as a 50:50 joint venture, with Network18 shown as holding 50% of the equity in the company’s financial statements.

Wednesday’s board approval allows Network18 to acquire Lokmat Media’s entire holding and take full control of the subsidiary.

The channel is headquartered in Mumbai and is part of Network18’s regional news portfolio across India.