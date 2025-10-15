Network18 records 7% revenue growth in Q2 FY26 despite a weak ad market

New Delhi: Network18 Media & Investments on Wednesday posted about 7% year-on-year growth in standalone revenue from operations in the September quarter to Rs 477.18 crore, despite a tough ad market.

Revenue also rose sequentially from Rs 430.40 crore in the June quarter.

The quarter showed healthy operating momentum across key cost lines that support growth at scale.

Marketing and distribution expenses stood at Rs 110.08 crore, employee benefits at Rs 208.07 crore, and operational costs at Rs 96.13 crore.

Alongside advertising, the company is building non-news revenue streams. Moneycontrol Fintech is gaining traction, and a recent lending partnership with HDFC is expected to add depth to monetisation beyond pure ads.

These moves are designed to widen yield per user and reduce seasonality, the company said.

Network18 also launched new business verticals to tap fresh pools of demand.

Its latest venture, Creator18, aims to serve the creator economy with content and brand solutions, while Firstpost is being expanded to strengthen the company’s presence in premium digital news and opinion.

Together with Moneycontrol Fintech, these initiatives form new levers of growth in the digital ecosystem, the company noted.

The management pointed to green shoots and a stronger second half in its regulatory filing. With the festive window and marquee programming lined up, the company expects Q3 and Q4 to be better as demand firms up.