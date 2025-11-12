New Delhi: Sounds of Kumbha, a Network18 production commissioned as a cultural initiative by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, has been nominated for the 68th Grammy Awards in the Best Global Music Album category.

The album is globally distributed by Universal Music India. Recorded across multiple continents, the 12-track project brings together over 50 artists from India and overseas, capturing the essence of the Mahakumbha, the large-scale religious congregation in Prayagraj that drew more than 600 million pilgrims during its 45-day duration earlier this year.

Produced by Siddhant Bhatia, along with Jim “Kimo” West, Madi Das, Ron Korb, Charu Suri, Raghav Mehta, and Devraj Sanyal, the album includes contributions from Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Bhanumathi Narasimhan, V. Selvaganesh, Raja Kumari, Kanika Kapoor, Aditya Gadhvi, Kala Ramnath, Yashraj, and Pravin Godkhindi, among others.

Reflecting the Mahakumbha as one of the world’s largest and most peaceful gatherings, the album aligns with the message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Speaking about the recognition, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “The whole world is one human family, and we belong to one light, one spirit. This message comes alive through the music of Sounds of Kumbha.” Siddhant Bhatia, producer and composer of the album, added, “The Mahakumbha united over 500 million souls in prayer and purpose. Its recognition on the Grammy stage is a tribute to oneness and a reminder that faith and music together can heal, unite, and uplift our world.”