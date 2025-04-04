Network18 names Puneet Singhvi as CSO, Mitul Sangani to be CEO of News18 Digital

New Delhi: Network18 on Friday named Puneet Singhvi as Chief Strategy Officer for the group while Mitul Sangani was appointed CEO for News18 Digital.

Singhvi will lead the CoE function, Central Product & Tech, Partnerships & Off-platform businesses and Admin & Operations at the group level and report to Rahul Joshi, Managing Director at Network18 Media.

Sangani, who was the CEO for Indian languages businesses of the group, will now lead product, technology, audience growth and revenue for News18 & Local18.

Avinash Kaul, Chief Executive Officer - Network18 (Broadcast), will oversee the broadcast business for Indian languages.

The sales teams for News18.com and Local18 will report to Sangani.

Sangani will work closely with Joshi, Managing Director at Network18 Media, while continuing to report to Avinash Kaul for digital revenues.

In an internal email, Joshi wrote, “The digital business of Network18 has grown significantly over the past few years, making us one of the largest players in the industry in terms of audience and revenues. We have a diverse set of brands with a strong presence on and off platform.”

“To unlock higher and faster growth, we need dedicated teams for each brand working cohesively with singular focus. Moneycontrol, Firstpost and News18 will be our key strategic priorities in the coming year,” he added.

“For us to navigate this and build a healthy business, a few key elements will be strategic thinking, innovation, adoption of AI, cost discipline and operational efficiencies. These will be core to everything we do and the nerve centre for tracking this will be the Centre of Excellence,” Joshi said.