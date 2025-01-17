Network18 launches Rising Cities series; spotlights Ahmedabad’s development in debut event

New Delhi: On January 10, 2025, Rising Ahmedabad, the inaugural event of the Rising 100 Cities series, was held at Binori Hotel.

Organised by Network18, presented by Maruti Suzuki, and partnered by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the event aimed to celebrate the spirit of innovation, road safety, sustainable development, and local excellence in India’s urban hubs.

The gathering included industry leaders, government officials, and innovators. Rising Ahmedabad showcased the city’s transformation into a hub of progress, sustainability, and innovation while fostering discussions to inspire positive change.

The session was graced by distinguished speakers including Pratibhaben Jain (Mayor, Ahmedabad), M. Thannarsan (Municipal Commissioner, AMC), Devang Dani (Chairman, Standing Committee, AMC), Nilay Patel (MD, Deepa Builders & Hon. Secretary, CREDAI-Ahmedabad), Hiren Patel (Architect), Parth Patel (Coordinator, CREDAI-India Youth Central Zone & MD, Kavisha Group), Rizvan Kadri (Historian), Kalyan Sunder, General Manager, CSR, MSIL and Ashish Trambdia (Conservation Architect), focused on Sadak Suraksha, Swachh Bharat, Sustainability, and Skill development.

The Rising Cities series is about celebrating the spirit of innovation, sustainable development, and local excellence in India’s urban hubs while fostering discussions that inspire positive change. The Rising Cities series will next travel to Gurugram, Pratapgarh, Mumbai, and Lucknow, among others, celebrating their unique strengths while sparking dialogue on their growth trajectories.