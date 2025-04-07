Network18 launches Rising Bharat Summit 2025

New Delhi: Network18 is launching its Rising Bharat Summit 2025. The summit will dive deep into the role of India's youth in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The two-day summit will take place on April 8 and 9, 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with PM Narendra Modi’s participation as the chief guest and keynote speaker.

The summit is themed “Youthful Aspirations: Dream Big, Achieve More, Rise Together.”

The summit will have 100+ speakers and 75 sessions, featuring leaders, policymakers and changemakers from across the globe, including political stalwarts, industry leaders, technology innovators, and cultural icons.

The discussions will range from AI-driven governance and cutting-edge technology to economic policies, entrepreneurship, urbanisation and global supply chains.

The Rising Bharat Summit 2025 will witness participation from political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs; Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry; Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and IT; Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism; Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology; Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region; Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries; Tejashwi Yadav, Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog.

The summit will also feature international experts and leaders, including Jeffrey D Sachs, Economics Professor, Author, Educator, and Global Leader in sustainable development; Børge Brende, President and CEO, World Economic Forum; Avi Dichter, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security of Israel; Max Abrahms, Associate Professor of Public Policy and Political Science, Northeastern University; Uza. Mariya Didi, Former Minister of Defence of the Republic of Maldives; Scott Kelly, former NASA astronaut and retired US Navy Captain; Namal Rajapaksa, Member of Parliament, Sri Lanka and Luke Coutinho, Entrepreneur, Wellness Coach and Lifestyle Ambassador, Fit India Movement.

The business and entrepreneurial discourse will host figures such as Irina Ghose, MD, Microsoft India; Vivek Wadhwa, CEO, Vionix Biosciences, Academic, Entrepreneur, and Author; Jay Kotak, Co-Head, Kotak 811 and SVP Conglomerate Relationships, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO, NSE and Sindhu Gangadharan, Chairperson, NASSCOM and Managing Director, SAP Labs India.

The summit will see the presence of Aaryan Shukla, the 14-year-old 'Human Calculator' and Vishvaa Rajakumar, Winner, Memory League World Championship.

Sports personalities and artists attending the summit as speakers are Vijay Amritraj, International Tennis Player; Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold medallist and Founder, Abhinav Bindra Foundation; Aparna Popat, Former Indian Badminton Player, Co-Founder and COO, All Is Well app.

Rising Bharat Summit 2025 will showcase performances by Esther Hnamte, Singer and Prodigy from Mizoram; L Subramaniam, Indian Violinist; Kavita Krishnamurthy, Singer; Bindu Subramaniam, Singer; Ambi Subramaniam, Violinist and composer and Suhani Shah, Mentalist.

Other guests include Vikram Sampath, Historian and Columnist; Prasoon Joshi, Poet, Chairman and CEO, McCann Worldgroup India; Chandrika Tandon, Musician, Founder and Chair, Krishnamurthy Tandon Foundation and Tandon Capital Associates; Shveta Salve, Actor and Founder, Spud Salon and As WevenVillage; Sunny Deol, Actor; Kajol, Actor and Raj Shamani, Entrepreneur and Content Creator.

News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025 also launched an initiative as part of its regional chapters. Students and faculty from six institutions across Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Banaras, and Bengaluru, were invited to craft ‘Samadhan’ which diagnoses problems and reimagines solutions that are visionary, pragmatic, and future-ready.

Five proposals to address critical issues ranging from urban congestion and air pollution to education reform, river rejuvenation, and sustainable waste management emerged.

PM Narendra Modi will unveil these ‘Samadhans’ at the summit and engage directly with the youth behind these next-gen policy blueprints.