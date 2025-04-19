Network18 FY25 news revenue up 4.3%, strong gains in digital segment

New Delhi: Network18 Media & Investments Ltd’s standalone operating revenue for the news business rose 4.3 per cent to Rs 1,896 crore in the year ended March 31, while operating EBITDA nearly doubled to Rs 33 crore, led by tight cost control, stronger ad pricing and viewership gains.

Growth in operating EBITDA was aided by its expanding viewership and gains in advertising pricing. The network continued to lead in Hindi, English, and Business News segments, while also rising to leadership in Marathi and Bengali markets.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported an operating EBITDA of Rs 13 crore for its standalone news business, showing resilience amid a subdued advertising environment and a high base from election-driven revenues a year ago. EBITDA margin widened to 2.6 per cent in the fourth quarter from 2.2 per cent in the preceding three months. Standalone operating revenue rose 9.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 522 crore. Operating expenses rose 3 per cent to Rs 508 crore from a year earlier.

Q4 standalone loss narrows

The company posted a standalone loss of Rs 69 crore for Q4 FY25. That compares with the Rs 31 crore loss in the year-ago period. Total standalone income stood at Rs 524 crore, up from Rs 484 crore in Q3 but lower than Rs 537 crore in Q4 FY24. The quarter saw muted advertising spends across the TV news industry, with inventory consumption falling 15 per cent YoY, although the company maintained traction in digital ad revenues.

Network18 ended the year as India’s top TV news network with a 14.1 per cent all-India market share and a weekly reach of over 180 million viewers. Viewership share rose 330 basis points year-on-year, driven by strong gains in regional markets. News18 Lokmat and News18 Bangla climbed to the number 1 position in their respective states, while News18 Kannada emerged as a strong number 2, more than doubling its market share.

Moneycontrol, continued to strengthen its position. Moneycontrol Pro remained India’s largest subscription-based financial platform, crossing over 1 million paid subscribers and ranking among the top 15 globally.

The company also retained leadership in key national genres with News18 India as the top Hindi news channel, CNBC-TV18 leading the business news space, and CNN-News18 topping English news.

The company's consolidated financials reflected the impact of its restructuring deal involving Viacom18, Digital18, and Star India. Network18 recorded an exceptional loss of Rs 1,436 crore on the consolidated books due to the derecognition of Viacom18 as a subsidiary and sale of Indiacast. This led to a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,777 crore for FY25 despite strong operating performance in the core news segment.

Chairman Adil Zainulbhai said, “We are really happy to end the fiscal on a strong note as the largest news network in the country on all fronts—viewership share, audience reach and language footprint. Despite short-term macro headwinds, we are confident in the company’s long-term growth trajectory.”