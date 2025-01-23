Network18 emerges as No.1 news network with largest market share

New Delhi: Quoting the latest BARC ratings, Network18 on Thursday said that the news network outperformed all its competitors.

The network topped the chart with 2,02,636 Average Minute Audience (AMA 000s) vis-a-vis TV Today (1,10,826 AMA 000s) Zee Network (1,08,307 AMA 000s). Other competitors such as ABP News Network and Republic Network followed at 88,283 and 84,896 AMA 000s, respectively. (Source: BARC | Metric: AMA 000s | TG: 15+ | Period: Wk 02’25 | Market: All India)

Network18 attributed the achievement to its power-packed programming for Maha Kumbh 2025, which brought viewers an unprecedented visual experience with its extensive coverage.

“It has already captured over 200 million views across the network’s digital platforms, solidifying Network18 brands as the go-to destination for special coverage of significant events in the country,” the news network said.





