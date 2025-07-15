Network18 displays resilient performance in Q1 of FY26

New Delhi: Network18 on Tuesday posted a 5% drop in operating revenue for its News business for the quarter ending June 30, a resilient performance compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, which had seen a significant uptick in revenues due to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The News business reported total revenue of Rs 430 crore, down 4.9% from Rs 450 crore in the previous year.

Compared to Q1FY24, which also did not benefit from any election-related revenue, Network18’s revenue is up 9%.

The company noted that the advertising environment for the genre remained soft, impacted by weak consumer demand and a sports-packed quarter.

Advertising inventory consumption for the TV news industry declined by more than 20% year-on-year, highlighting the challenges faced by the segment.

In view of the soft revenue conditions, the company maintained tight control on expenses, with operating costs declining by 5.3% YoY during the quarter.

Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network18 Media and Investments Limited, said, “Another quarter of strong operating performance; however, persisting macro-economic headwinds meant that it did not translate into a commensurate financial performance. Our steady progress across operating metrics over the last few quarters is a testimony to our vision for the business and the strategic execution of our plans.

Our new product launches highlight our forward-looking approach and our endeavour to continue diversifying our business and build new avenues of growth.”