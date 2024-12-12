Network18 and Ola Electric to host ‘Green Bharat’ Conclave on December 13

New Delhi: Network18 announced the launch of - Green Bharat, an annual conclave scheduled on December 13, 2024, in New Delhi.

‘Green Bharat’ has been launched in collaboration with Ola Electric. This is designed to be an ongoing, multi-platform conversation spanning television, digital platforms, print, and on-ground activations.

This integrated approach ensures a holistic coverage of India’s vast EV landscape, fostering collaboration and innovation at every level of the ecosystem.

The maiden edition of Green Bharat will bring together policymakers, industry pioneers, and sustainability advocates to discuss the future of electric mobility in India. The event will feature distinguished guests, including Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, who will attend as Guests of Honour. Their participation will underscore the growing importance of EV adoption in the context of India’s broader sustainability goals and the pivotal role of government policies in driving this transition.

Avinash Kaul, Chief Executive Officer – Network18 (Broadcast) & Managing Director of AETN18, commented on the project, stating, “The global automotive industry is undergoing a transformative shift towards electrification, reshaping economies worldwide. India’s transition to electric vehicles is not only an environmental milestone but also a significant driver of economic growth. At Network18, we have consistently led the way in pioneering new ideas and addressing key issues through our platforms and forums. Green Bharat is more than just an event; it’s a movement that spans TV, digital, print, and on-ground activations, bringing the EV community together and highlighting the dynamic potential of this emerging sector. We are thrilled to partner with Ola Electric, a brand that has been a leader in driving EV adoption in India, and we share their passion for a sustainable, electrified future.”

The conclave will facilitate an in-depth analysis of India's current EV landscape, identifying key challenges and opportunities while setting a clear roadmap for positioning India as a global EV hub. Through these efforts, Green Bharat aims to pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future for the nation, embarking on the Road to Green and inspiring collective action towards environmental responsibility.