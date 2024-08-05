Neeraj Vyas to move on from Sony Pictures Networks India

New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced that Neeraj Vyas, Business Head—Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB, PAL, and Sony MAX Movie Cluster, will be leaving the company effective August 31, 2024.

SPNI said in a statement, “After an illustrious career spanning close to three decades, Neeraj has decided to embark on a new entrepreneurial journey.”

Vyas has been instrumental in shaping several key businesses at SPNI, including the flagship General Entertainment Channels (GECs), Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB, Sony PAL, and the Hindi movies cluster.

His journey with SPNI began in sales for Sony Entertainment Television (SET), and he swiftly rose to the position of National Sales Head for the channel in 2005. Within five years, he was appointed Executive Vice President for Sony MIX, the network's Hindi music channel, demonstrating exceptional leadership and strategic vision.

In 2011, Vyas took on the responsibility for Sony MAX, followed by Sony SAB and Sony PAL in 2017, and Sony Entertainment Television in 2023.

NP Singh, said, "Neeraj Vyas’s journey with Sony Pictures Networks India has been remarkable. His vision and leadership have been pivotal in transforming our entertainment channels into market leaders. Neeraj has an innate ability to understand the pulse of the audience and create content that resonates deeply with viewers. On a personal level, Neeraj's passion for excellence and his innovative spirit have always inspired those around him. His departure marks the end of an era for us, but we are excited about the new ventures he will undertake. Neeraj leaves behind a legacy of success, and we wish him all the best as he embarks on his entrepreneurial journey."

Vyas said, "My time at Sony Pictures Networks India has been an incredible journey filled with learning, growth, and countless memorable moments. I am deeply grateful for the opportunities to lead dynamic teams and work on groundbreaking projects. As I move on to explore new entrepreneurial ventures, I carry with me the invaluable experiences and relationships built over the years. I am excited for what lies ahead and remain confident that the teams at SPNI will continue to achieve great heights."

“Under his guidance, Sony SAB was successfully repositioned as a premium entertainment brand, achieving significant growth through a revitalized programming line-up and content strategy. His leadership has been a source of inspiration for many in the industry,” said Sony Pictures Networks India.