Neeraj Vyas becomes CEO at Bhanushali Studios

New Delhi: Neeraj Vyas has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer at Bhanushali Studios.

Founded by producer Vinod Bhanushali, the organisation will now be chaired by Vyas as the CEO.

Before this, Vyas was heading the position of Business Head—Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB, Sony Pal, and the Sony MAX Movie Cluster. He left Sony in August last year.

Announcing the development on LinkedIn, the studios shared, “We are thrilled to welcome Neeraj Vyas as the CEO of Bhanushali Studios Limited! With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Neeraj brings visionary leadership and a passion for innovation. We look forward to harnessing his expertise, creativity, and strategic vision to drive growth, amplify creativity, and propel the studio to new heights.”

Expressing his delight at the onboarding of Vyas, Bhanushali, the founder, said, “I am delighted to welcome my dear friend and trusted collaborator, as the CEO of Bhanushali Studios. Our journey together has been remarkable, and I'm thrilled to see him lead us into an exciting new chapter with his exceptional vision and expertise.”

With a career with Sony spanning almost three decades, Vyas has been instrumental in shaping several key businesses at SPNI, including the flagship General Entertainment Channels (GECs).

His journey with SPNI began in sales for Sony Entertainment Television (SET), and he swiftly rose to the position of National Sales Head for the channel in 2005.

Within five years, he was appointed Executive Vice-President for Sony MIX, the network's Hindi music channel, demonstrating exceptional leadership and strategic vision.

In 2011, Vyas took on the responsibility for Sony MAX, followed by Sony SAB and Sony PAL in 2017, and Sony Entertainment Television in 2023.