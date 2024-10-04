NDTV’s ‘Banega Swasth India 11’ eyes to reach every corner of India

New Delhi: Dettol and NDTV announced the launch of the 11th season of their flagship campaign, Banega Swasth India.

This year’s theme is ‘One World Hygiene’ which highlights the significance of global hygiene and challenges that can be addressed by local hands.

Through the last 10 seasons, the campaign touched over 24 million children, transformed the way communities think about hygiene, and earned the support of Prime Ministers, Presidents, Vice- Presidents, Chief Ministers, Oscar winners, and Nobel laureates, NDTV said in a press statement.

The event on October 2 set the stage for the latest edition of the campaign, encouraging every individual to take ownership of their community’s health and hygiene.

Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt South Asia, said, “At Reckitt, we are immensely proud of Dettol Banega Swasth India. For more than a decade, this campaign has sparked real change, and as we step into the 11th year, our mission is to expand that impact globally. With a renewed focus on ‘One World Hygiene,’ we aim to ensure that no one is left behind in our pursuit of a healthier future for all.”

Sanjay Pugalia, Editor-in-Chief, NDTV Network, said, “Our long-standing association with Dettol and Reckitt has been instrumental in making Banega Swasth India one of the most impactful campaigns for health and hygiene in the country. Together, we have not only raised awareness but have driven real behavioral change across communities, touching millions of lives. As we step into the 11th season, we look forward to continuing this incredible journey and addressing new challenges with the same dedication, innovation, and passion that have defined the campaign from the beginning.”