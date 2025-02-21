NDTVMarathi Entertainment Awards to take place on Feb 24 in Mumbai

New Delhi: NDTV Marathi, the flagship Marathi news channel of NDTV, is launching its Marathi Entertainment Awards, to recognise the contribution to Marathi entertainment across movies, television, and OTT. The event will take place on February 24, 2025 in Mumbai.

The NDTV Marathi Entertainment Awards will spotlight talents in Marathi cinema, television, and OTT, acknowledging artists, filmmakers, content creators, and production houses that have contributed to shaping the Marathi entertainment landscape.

The Marathi Entertainment Awards 2025 will feature winners across jury, critics, and special categories. The jury for the year 2025 includes Bharat Dabholkar (Advertising Professional, Writer, Director), Swapna Waghmare Joshi (Director, Writer, Producer), Usha Kakade (Founder-President, Gravittus Foundation, Producer – UKP), Akshay Bardapurkar, (Founder-Head, Planet Marathi Group), Abhijit Phanse (Producer, Director and Writer, Ravan Future Productions), Aditya Sarpotdar (Film Director, Producer), Rahul Ningappa Khichadi (NDTV Marathi), and Nidarshana Ramesh Gowani (Founder, Kamala Ankibhai Gowani Trust).

The award categories include best director, best actor in a leading role, best lyricist, best art direction, best series, among others. The critics awards will be presented in the best film, best actor, best actress and best director categories.

Niyati Bohra, Executive Editor, NDTV Marathi, stated, "The Marathi entertainment industry is on a remarkable rise. Known for its rich cultural heritage and compelling storytelling, Marathi cinema, television, and digital content have gained traction with audiences worldwide. As NDTV Marathi, we look to recognize the individuals driving this growth and shaping the future of Marathi entertainment."

Gaurav Dewani, Revenue Head, NDTV Brand Studio, said, "As NDTV expands its regional presence, the Marathi Entertainment Awards 2025 reflects our commitment to driving growth in the regional entertainment space. This initiative not only celebrates exceptional talent but also creates valuable opportunities for brands and stakeholders to connect with engaged local audiences, reinforcing NDTV’s leadership in delivering high-impact partnerships."