NDTV Yuva Conclave to take place on March 26, 2025

New Delhi: The 6th edition of the NDTV Yuva Conclave will take place on March 26, 2025, in New Delhi.

The day-long event will host a lineup of speakers and thought leaders and feature discussions on the aspirations, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of young India.

This year’s speaker line-up includes Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Communications and Development of the Northeastern Region, Government of India, who has focused on connectivity and economic growth in the region.

Tejashwi Yadav, Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, will discuss leadership and regional development and Raghav Chadha, MP, Rajya Sabha, and Member of the National Executive of the Aam Aadmi Party, will share his insights on governance and policy reforms.

Actors Sara Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Zahan Kapoor will also be featured. While in the fields of music and literature will be highlighted by Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, a sitar player and music composer, and Acharya Prashant, Author and Vedanta Philosopher.

Stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani will also bring his perspective to the discussions.

The conclave will spotlight how young changemakers are driving progress across sectors, from governance and technology to entrepreneurship and social impact.

The evening will conclude with performances, blending entertainment with discussions.

Mandeep Singh, Revenue Head - TV, NDTV, said, “NDTV YUVA is more than just a conclave. It’s a dynamic platform where brands can truly embed themselves within the ‘yuva’ ecosystem, forging authentic and meaningful connections with young India. Our goal is to bring industry into the conversations that inspire progress, harnessing the energy, passion, and vision of the next generation to shape a better future.”