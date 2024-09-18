NDTV unveils line-up for for 5th edition of its Yuva Conclave

New Delhi: NDTV presented the 5th Edition of Yuva Conclave – a day-long event aimed at exploring the hopes, challenges, and aspirations of India's youth.

Scheduled for September 19, 2024, this year’s conclave aims to be more engaging and impactful, featuring a line-up of speakers and panellists addressing the key issues shaping India’s future.

Leading the conversation at NDTV YUVA would be Chirag Paswan, Minister of Food Processing Industries. Alongside him, Bansuri Swaraj, MP, Lok Sabha, Deepender Singh Hooda, MP, Lok Sabha; Member, CWC, Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder of Zerodha, Manu Bhaker, an Olympic Medallist, Shamsher Singh, Indian Field Hockey Player, Sakshi Sindwani, a celebrated content creator, model and entrepreneur, Nikhita Gandhi, a singer would be joining.

The conclave can be watched live on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India starting at 2:00pm on September 19, 2024.