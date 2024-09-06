NDTV Sustainability Mission Conclave aligns with Net Zero Emissions goal

New Delhi: NDTV is hosting ‘India Sustainability Mission - A Conclave’ in New Delhi on Friday.

The landmark initiative dedicated to fostering sustainable development and environmental stewardship will bring together policymakers, industry experts, and visionary leaders to share solutions for a sustainable and climate-conscious India, the channel said in a press statement.

The conclave will cover critical topics such as Green Energy, Green Financing, Enabling Business Adaptation, Road to Net Zero, Indian Industry and ESG Goals, and the Future of E-Mobility.

The event will be graced by Guests of Honour Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, New & Renewable Energy, and Shri Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forests & Climate Change.

The channel said that their expertise and vision will drive impactful dialogues and set a path toward a greener, more resilient India.

The conclave will also include sessions comprised of people-oriented solutions and innovation narratives featuring engaging sessions with prominent speakers including Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, Mastercard, Indian Actress & Social Activist Dia Mirza, Ricky Kej, Music Composer & Environmentalist, Sanjeev Bhikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge, Shomby Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India.

NDTV said the event will underscore the nation’s commitment to achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2070 to encourage conversation around sustainable practices, including improved waste management and conscious production and consumption.

Industry innovators include Cassio Simoes, Managing Director, Tetra Pak, Ankit Todi, Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Mahindra, and Ripudaman Bevli, Environmentalist & Social Activist.

Commenting on the conclave Gaurav Kumar Dewani, Revenue Head – Content, NDTV, said, “The India Sustainability Mission Conclave is more than just a gathering; it's a movement. We’re bringing together visionary leaders and experts to spark real, actionable change. This is where the future of sustainable India begins, and we are excited to see the groundbreaking ideas and collaborations that will emerge to propel us toward a greener, more resilient tomorrow."