NDTV sees fresh exits as PIP rollout stokes layoff worries

New Delhi: NDTV has seen fresh churn at the senior level, with two national revenue heads moving on from the Adani-owned broadcaster, as a performance improvement programme (PIP) rollout across departments has fueled speculation of another round of layoffs.

Shilpa Shetty, National Revenue Head, NDTV Profit, and Vivek Makker, National Revenue Head, NDTV India, have exited the company, according to people familiar with the developments.

Makker had been associated with NDTV India since 2012. In 2022, he joined the News Nation Network as Executive Vice President and National Head of Sales, a role he held for three years before returning to NDTV India in September 2025.

In his earlier stint at NDTV India, he served as national head. Makker has also worked with HT Media, Star TV and Times OOH, among others.

Shetty joined NDTV Profit in October 2025. Before that, she was with Times Network as National Head, Revenue. She has held sales leadership roles across business news and network organisations.

After stints with BTVI and the Times Network, where she became vice president at a young age, she returned to the Network18 Group in 2019 as National Revenue Head – Display for the Business News Cluster.

In an earlier stint at Network18, she served as AVP Sales, CNBC-TV18, and held roles including Senior Account Director, Forbes, and Associate Account Director, Network18.

Shetty has also worked with Radio City, Merchant Media, and as a consultant with iProspect.

Separately, a Newslaundry report said NDTV appeared to be moving towards another round of layoffs, with employees across departments being placed on performance improvement programmes.

While the number of employees impacted is not clear, staffers cited in the report estimated that close to 100 employees may be affected in the current cycle.

NDTV has seen intermittent rounds of exits since the Adani Group acquired control of the company in December 2022, after which the newsroom witnessed a wave of high-profile departures.