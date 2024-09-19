NDTV ropes in Alok Paranjape to lead marketing for NDTV Profit and Marathi

New Delhi: Alok Paranjape has joined NDTV to lead marketing at NDTV Profit and Marathi.

At NDTV, he will report to Gaurav Barjatya, Marketing Head at NDTV Network.

His expertise in digital media and content marketing, along with his skill in creating enduring content IPs, will enable NDTV Profit and Marathi to evolve into omnipresent transmedia content powerhouses.

Before this, he spent nearly six years at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he last held the position of VP, Marketing, Premium Cluster. He originally joined Zee to lead social media efforts for the ILT20 Cricket League.

Before Zee, he served as Associate Director, Ad Sales and Marketing at Discovery Communications. He also previously worked as a Marketing Manager at Sony Pictures Networks India.

Earlier in his career, he gained experience at Tupperware and Ogilvy.

In December 2023, NDTV Network relaunched NDTV Profit as a multiplatform business and financial brand, spanning both TV and digital, following its integration with BQ Prime and BQ Prime Hindi.

Earlier this year, in May, the network also introduced NDTV Marathi to its lineup.