NDTV revenue up 20% in FY25; 8% in Q4

New Delhi: News broadcaster New Delhi Television (NDTV) on Friday reported a rise of 8.28% in consolidated total income to Rs 128.24 crore in Q4 FY2025, compared to Rs 118.43 crore in the year-ago period, NDTV said in an exchange filing.

The fourth quarter saw revenue growth "driven by high-impact coverage of major national events including the Mahakumbh, Delhi Elections, and marquee properties such as Yuva, NDTV Auto Awards, and others.

"The digital vertical also witnessed a 47% year-on-year surge in users across its websites and apps," it said.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 61.97 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025 on account of strategic moves to scale its presence, modernise infrastructure, and unlock long-term value.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.68 crore in the January-March quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses were higher by 50.3% at Rs 191.34 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, NDTV's consolidated loss widened to Rs 218.01 crore from Rs 21.35 crore a year ago. Total income rose by 20.23% to Rs 472.18 crore in 2024-25.

According to NDTV, over the past year, NDTV made decisive investments to scale its presence, modernise infrastructure, and unlock long-term value. These included a significant expansion of the network’s distribution footprint, a comprehensive overhaul of its production and digital ecosystem, and a sharp focus on brand building.

As part of its growth roadmap, NDTV also expanded its portfolio with the launch of NDTV Marathi, a regional channel and NDTV World, a global-facing platform bringing India’s perspective to international audiences.

"While these strategic moves contributed to a bottom-line loss for the year, they were necessary, deliberate steps toward building a more robust and globally resonant media business," said NDTV, adding it remains confident that these foundational investments will yield strong returns in the years ahead.

Sanjay Pugalia, Executive Director and Editor in Chief, NDTV, said, "FY 2024-25 was a defining year for NDTV - one where we chose to lead with ambition and invest in the future. From expanding our regional and global footprint to deepening our digital presence, we have laid the foundation for a more agile, inclusive, and future-ready network. We are confident that the strategic decisions taken this year will deliver long-term value for our audiences, partners, and stakeholders.”