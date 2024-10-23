NDTV reports strong Q2FY25 with 17% growth in its consolidated revenue

New Delhi: NDTV on Wednesday reported a 17% year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth during the second quarter of the 2025 fiscal.
The company posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 112 crore for the quarter ending September 2024, up 17% from Rs 99 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
The Adani Group-owned media network posted a net loss of Rs 53.5 crore.
In a regulatory filing, NDTV said that this impressive revenue growth is driven by NDTV’s enhanced content strategy, an expanding portfolio of intellectual properties (IPs), and strategic digital initiatives.
“NDTV’s digital presence continues to expand at an accelerated pace. In August 2024, the Hindi platform saw a 24% rise in traffic, while the English platform grew by 41% compared to August 2023,” the company said.
“NDTV’s English YouTube channel captured the highest viewership in the English news category in September, outpacing its competitors,” it aded.
Subsequent to the Quarter, NDTV also hosted one of its biggest event IPs, NDTV World Summit 2024 – The India Century, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering the inaugural address.
The company said that this marquee summit brought together some of the world’s most influential leaders and visionaries to discuss transformative ideas and shape the future across industries.
Commenting on the results, Sanjay Pugalia, NDTV’s Whole-time Director and Editor-in-Chief said, "Our exceptional Q2 performance underscores our commitment to delivering insightful and actionable news to our audiences worldwide. As we continue to grow and innovate, an event like NDTV World Summit, reflects our ambition to play a pivotal role in shaping conversations that matter on both national and global stages."