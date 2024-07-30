NDTV records revenue growth of 34% in the election quarter

New Delhi: NDTV Limited Monday reported a strong financial performance with a 34% rise in revenue in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, driven by the Lok Sabha election programming and 44% growth in digital traffic.

The broadcaster posted a consolidated income from operations of Rs 94 crore in the June quarter, as compared to Rs 70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Expenses rose from Rs 82 crore to Rs 145 crore.

However, the net loss stood at Rs 47.1 crore, as compared to Rs 8.1 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The marketing, distribution, and promotional expenses rose to Rs 42.18 crore on the back of increased focus on distribution, as against Rs 13.43 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

During the quarter, NDTV also unveiled the sixth addition to its news channel line-up - NDTV Marathi.

NDTV said that it continued its strategic investments in upgrading its infrastructure and expanding its distribution footprint to fuel future growth, which contributed significantly to expenses this quarter, along with Regional expansion.

The Company also made major investments in new technologies, expanding its digital offerings, and introducing new programming to further engage its audience.