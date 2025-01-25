NDTV Q3FY25 revenue up 34% revenue amid tough business environment

New Delhi: NDTV on Saturday reported an impressive 34% increase in revenue during the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024-2025 compared to the same quarter last year and a 20% increase compared to the previous quarter.

The company posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 134 crore in the quarter ending December 31, 2024. It had recorded a total revenue of Rs 100 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The Adani Group company attributed the robust growth to the increased advertising revenue and the success of high-profile events and digital initiatives.

NDTV said it made significant strides during the quarter in expanding its content offerings and global reach with the launch of NDTV World, a global news platform designed to serve the diverse diaspora around the globe.

The quarter also featured high-impact coverage of Maharashtra elections, US elections and several signature NDTV events across the country, including the prestigious NDTV Indian of the Year, the NDTV Auto Conclave, Emerging Business Conclave and Real Estate Conclave.

A key highlight this quarter was NDTV’s impressive return to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) measurement system after a hiatus of over two and a half years.

With the continued investments in creating new IPs, expanding its global distribution footprint, and scaling its digital and television operations, the Company witnessed an impact on the profit.

The company’s net loss widened to Rs 55 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 10 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

However, NDTV said that these investments are expected to generate significant returns in future as it continues to build its global presence and diversify its revenue streams.

Looking ahead, Sanjay Pugalia, Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said, “Q3 was a pivotal quarter for NDTV as we continued to build our global presence with initiatives like the NDTV World Summit and the launch of NDTV World. While short-term profit was impacted by strategic investments, we are confident these efforts will drive substantial growth in the future.”