NDTV Profit uses Nutanix for its core news applications

Delhi: Nutanix said NDTV Profit, a 24-hour financial news channel in India, deployed Nutanix to turn its datacenter into a private cloud that is being used to run 95% of its operations, including core applications for newsroom editing and production, stock data, asset management, and archiving.

Harmit Singh Malhotra, Chief Technology Officer, NDTV Profit, said, “Imagine a world where every moment counts, where millions of eyes are watching, and where perfection is not just a goal, but a necessity. This is our reality, and we've embraced it with open arms. Thanks to Nutanix, we've not only accelerated our workflow, but we’ve also revolutionized it. We've broken through barriers we once thought impenetrable, and we’re handling massive amounts of data with the snap of a finger. In addition, our team can now collaborate in real time, breathing life into creativity and innovation like never before. And through it all, we can broadcast non-stop, 24/7, and be a beacon of reliability for our viewers in an ever-changing world. This isn't just about technology; it's about pushing boundaries, defying limits, and showing the world what's possible when we dare to dream big. Together, we're not just adapting to the future - we're creating it.”

Prasanna Ranade, senior director Sales, Nutanix India and SAARC, said “By using Nutanix, NDTV Profit is setting a new benchmark in operational agility and performance and is well-positioned to leverage advancements like AI. Our partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation and resilience in the media industry, and we are excited to support NDTV Profit in their ongoing journey towards a more dynamic and future-ready media environment.”