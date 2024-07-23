NDTV Profit to telecast special budget coverage

Delhi: NDTV Profit is set to broadcast a budget day coverage with a team of journalists and reporters.

Adding to the coverage is lineup including Sanjiv Puri, President of CII; Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon and Biocon Biologics; Motilal Oswal, MD and CEO of Motilal Oswal Group; Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC; and stock market players such as Madhusudhan Kela, Vijay Kedia, Sunil Singhania, and Raamdeo Agrawal. Joining them are investors like Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, and Amit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of CarDekho Group among many others.