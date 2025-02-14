NDTV Profit to host NDTV Profit Conclave on February 18 in Mumbai

New Delhi: NDTV Profit will host its flagship business event, NDTV Profit Conclave, themed "Blueprint for Viksit Bharat @2047," on Tuesday, February 18, in Mumbai.

This event will bring together India's corporate and political leaders to explore the country's revolutionary roadmap to becoming a developed nation by its centenary.

The NDTV Profit Conclave will serve as a platform for advancing the Viksit Bharat @2047 agenda, a national initiative focused on inclusive development, sustainable progress, and robust governance, with a strong emphasis on youth empowerment.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that "youth power is both the agent of change and the beneficiaries of change," the conference will highlight how this vision is being realised in important industries, highlighting India's commitment to long-term, meaningful growth and global leadership.

The conclave will feature sessions on key sectors such as Manufacturing, IT/Tech/AI, Banking, Investment, and Sustainability, stimulating forward-thinking conversations about India's economic trajectory and global position.

Key policymakers and industry leaders, including Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry; CS Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India; Raamdeo Agarwal, Chairman and Co-Founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Ridham Desai, MD & Chief Equity Strategist India, Morgan Stanley, Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD, Mahindra Group, Dipali Goenka, MD & CEO, Welspun Living, Hitesh Doshi, Chairman & MD, Waaree Group, Nadir Godrej Chairperson, Godrej Industries Group, Dr. Habil Khorakiwala, Founder & Chairman, Wockhardt Ltd., Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia), Ashok Vaswani, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Prasanna Mohile, National Head - Corporate Affairs & Executive Board Member, Pernod Ricard India, Dinesh Thakkar, MD & CEO Angel One, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE and other distinguished dignitaries, will converge to discuss India's emergence as a global manufacturing hub, the transformative power of AI on jobs and the economy, and the strategies essential for driving financial growth and sustainability.