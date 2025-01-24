NDTV Profit to host a special live event – Budget 2025: Investors’ Guide

New Delhi: NDTV Profit is set to host a special live event, ‘NDTV Profit Budget 2025: Investors’ Guide,’ this Saturday, January 25, 2025.

“Designed to empower investors with actionable insights and expert advice, this highly anticipated event will provide invaluable guidance ahead of the Union Budget 2025,” NDTV Profit said in a press statement.

“This interactive broadcast will feature some of the most respected voices in finance and investment, offering in-depth analysis, strategic insights, and practical advice to investors and traders looking to navigate a challenging 2025,” the channel added.

Viewers can send in their most pressing queries, which will be addressed live by top market veterans and renowned investment experts. Whether it’s about market trends, emerging sectors, international impact, or investment strategies, the live event aims to answer the questions that matter most to today’s investors.

The event will feature prominent market voices and experts, including a session with Legendary investor Ramesh Damani, Prashant Khemka Founder – Whiteoak Capital and Nilesh Shah – Founder and CEO – Envision Capital, who will guide investors on critical factors, such as what will contribute more to India’s growth, what sectors to watch out for and how India can sustain its economic momentum amid global uncertainties. They will also provide valuable insights into crafting effective investment strategies for the short, medium, and long-term horizons.

The comprehensive agenda includes segments such as ‘Ask Profit – What to Buy Ahead of the Budget’, featuring Gautam Shah – Founder Goldilocks Premium Research and Kush Bohra – Ace investor and market strategist. This session will focus on sector-specific recommendations, helping viewers identify growth opportunities as the Union Budget approaches and equipping them to navigate emerging trends effectively.

The viewers can submit their queries for this session, and they will be addressed comprehensively by the experts.

Adding further depth to the discussions, Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder & CIO of Marcellus Investment Managers, will speak to the audiences about ‘Investment Strategy for Viksit Bharat’. He will share his expert perspective on matters like how investing ahead of the budget differ from regular investing, specific advice for GenZ investors.

“The NDTV Profit Budget 2025: Investors’ Guide reaffirms NDTV Profit’s commitment to delivering insightful and actionable content to its audience. By addressing viewer concerns and offering expert-led advice, this live event promises to be an essential resource for anyone looking to align their financial strategies with India’s economic trajectory,” the channel said.

The channel is calling its viewers to submit their queries to the experts by sending in messages on 8169443399, which will be answered during the live event on January 25 starting at 11.30 am.