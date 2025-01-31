NDTV Profit ropes in top market voices for in-depth coverage of Union Budget 2025

New Delhi: NDTV Profit’s Union Budget 2025-26 programming will feature expert analysis, industry reactions, and investor-focused insights.

With tax reforms, sectoral shifts, and global economic dynamics in focus, this year’s budget holds immense significance for businesses, policymakers, and private investors alike.

NDTV Profit kicked off its budget season with the "Investors’ Guide" event on January 25, featuring insights from Ramesh Damani among other eminent market experts. This momentum continues with an all-day Union Budget Special on Saturday, February 1, starting at 7 a.m. and running late into the evening. The budget programming is designed to give viewers actionable insights that will help them invest better.

In the plan to decode the budget and deliver actionable insights, NDTV Profit’s coverage will include discussions on Taxation & Policy Shifts, Sectors to Watch, Spotlight on Startups, What This Budget Means for Gen Z. Direct and live coverage from CII and FICCI will bring in Industry Perspectives from top leaders’ reactions to the provisions in the budget.

NDTV Profit’s lineup of experts on the budget day includes:

Raamdeo Agarwal, Chairman & Co-founder, Motilal Oswal

Vijay Kedia, Ace Investor

Sanjeev Puri, Chairman and MD ITC Ltd.; President CII

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President, FICCI & Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emami Limited

Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder & CIO, Marcellus Investment Manager

Rashesh Shah, Chairman, Edelweiss Group

Pranav Sayta, National Leader International Tax and Transaction Services, EY India

Prashant Khemka, Founder, WhiteOak Capital Group

Nilesh Shah, Founder, Envision Capital

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Niraj Shah and Tamanna Inamdar will helm the all-day coverage, which will be supported by NDTV Profit’s anchors, ground reporters and its robust research team.

NDTV Profit saw the highest concurrent viewership on its YouTube livestream during last year’s budget coverage, said the channel.

“This year, the channel once again brings together top voices in the financial world to decode the budget’s impact on taxation, key sectors, and investment trends, providing viewers with actionable insights to navigate these changes effectively,” it added.

With a 360-degree presence across TV, mobile app, website and YouTube channel, NDTV Profit ensures that audiences can access budget insights anytime, anywhere. The newsroom, comprising journalists and new-age reporters, will deliver real-time updates, market reactions, and industry expert opinions as the budget unfolds.