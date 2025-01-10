NDTV Profit launches video podcast series ‘The Disruptors’

New Delhi: NDTV Profit has announced the launch of ‘The Disruptors’, a new video podcast series that will spotlight trailblazers who have redefined their industries and emerged as true change-makers.

The series is launching on January 10 and will premiere on NDTV Profit’s Youtube channel at 5 PM, followed by TV airing at 6 PM.

The series is hosted by Tamanna Inamdar - Executive Editor at NDTV Profit.

Each episode is full of candid, unscripted conversations with visionary leaders from diverse sectors, including startup founders, seasoned industry professionals, and emerging changemakers. These authentic discussions will go beyond business achievements, delving into what drives these leaders, the personal challenges they've faced, and the leadership philosophies that have propelled them to success.

With a focus on real personalities, viewers will hear stories of perseverance, innovation, and resilience from the individuals who are shaping the future of their industries. The show will provide insights into the thought processes and decisions that led to their disruptive innovations, all in a casual, podcast-style format filmed in relaxed environments that encourage natural conversations.

The series will premiere exclusively on NDTV Profit’s YouTube channel every Friday at 5 PM, followed by a TV airing at 6 PM. The initial few episodes feature top-notch names like: