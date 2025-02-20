NDTV Profit Conclave showcases India’s economic might

New Delhi: The NDTV Profit Conclave, held in Mumbai on February 18, brought together policymakers, business leaders, and industry experts to discuss the nation’s path towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Themed “The Blueprint for Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” the event highlighted India’s economic resilience and future opportunities.

The lineup of speakers included Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, SBI Chairman CS Setty, Group CEO and MD of Mahindra Group Anish Shah, Godrej Industries Group Chairperson Nadir Godrej, Morgan Stanley India MD Ridham Desai, Welspun Living India CEO & MD Dipali Goenka, Pernod Ricard India National Head Corporate Affairs Prasanna Mohile, Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok, Angel One Chairman & MD Dinesh Thakkar, upGrad Co-founder & Chairperson Ronnie Screwvala, Wockhardt Group Founder & Chairman Habil Khorakiwala, among many other distinguished names.

Addressing the audience, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal reaffirmed India’s commitment to doubling trade with the United States to $500 billion by 2030. Calling India-US relations a “Mega partnership of prosperity,” Goyal stressed that the two nations complement rather than compete. Highlighting India’s proactive trade policies, he stated, “This golden opportunity will open a floodgate of business prospects for Indian enterprises.”

Financial leaders such as Raamdeo Agrawal (Motilal Oswal Financial Services), Ashishkumar Chauhan (NSE), Ashok Vaswani (Kotak Mahindra Bank), Navneet Munot (HDFC AMC | AMFI), Nilesh Shah (Kotak Mahindra AMC), and Radhika Gupta (Edelweiss Mutual Fund) explored investment strategies, capital markets, and the role of mutual funds in wealth creation. The conclave also witnessed SBI Chairman C.S. Setty addressing banking sector reforms and financial stability.

The conclave featured discussions on investment strategies, the role of mutual funds in nation-building, and the future of India’s financial markets. Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, described the current investment landscape as “Investment ka Mahakumbh,” pointing to unprecedented opportunities for wealth creation. Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), highlighted the retail investor boom, noting, “With 185-190 million customers participating in the markets every day, this number will cross 300 million by the end of the decade, making India one of the largest retail investor bases in the world.”

Navneet Munot, MD and CEO of HDFC Asset Management Company and Chairman of AMFI, stressed the importance of disciplined investing, remarking, “Mutual funds will play a crucial role in mobilising household savings for nation-building and infrastructure development.” Echoing this sentiment, Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, urged the industry to expand its outreach, asserting, “We need to move beyond 'Mutual Fund Sahi Hai' to 'Mutual Fund Sabke Liye Hai' to ensure greater financial participation.”

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman C.S. Setty shed light on India’s banking sector transformation, stating, “Balance sheets are cleaner, and PSBs continue to enjoy the trust of depositors.” Acknowledging the shifting savings landscape, Setty called for deepening India’s debt capital markets to fuel the nation’s ambitious economic vision.

The conclave also witnessed a dynamic AI Session that brought together some of the brightest minds in the technology and innovation space, discussing the rapid advancements and transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence, DeepTech, and disruptive business models. Moderated by NDTV’s Vishnu Som, the panel featured Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia; Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder & Chairperson, upGrad; Manu Chopra, Co-Founder & CEO, Karya AI; and Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founder, Sarvam AI. Chandok reassured the audience that AI would enhance human potential rather than replace jobs, stating, “AI will serve as an amplifier of intent and capacity, making professionals more effective.” Screwvala emphasised AI’s revolutionary impact on education while preserving its core values: “Despite shifts in how information is consumed across generations, the fundamental principles of education remain unchanged.” Kumar envisioned India’s rise as a global leader in generative AI, much like its dominance in mobile data consumption, while Chopra stressed the need for AI accessibility to bridge the information divide in underserved communities.

A key highlight of the NDTV Profit Conclave was the session on disruptive innovation, featuring Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder of Rapido, Piyush Shah, Co-Founder of InMobi, and Shashank ND, Co-Founder and CEO of Practo. These trailblazers shared their journeys in transforming mobility, digital advertising, and healthcare, fundamentally altering how Indian consumers interact with businesses and services. Sanka highlighted Rapido’s role in solving last-mile connectivity, Shah emphasised InMobi’s impact on AI-driven digital marketing, and Shashank detailed Practo’s mission to simplify healthcare access. Their discussion underscored how bold entrepreneurship and technology are reshaping industries, reinforcing India’s position as a global hub for innovation.

Setting the context, NDTV’s Director and Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia said: “NDTV Profit is redefining financial discourse, moving beyond traditional jargon to connect with India's new wave of young investors - the driving force behind the nation’s economic future. These dynamic minds are not just market participants; they are shaping India's journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047. Through initiatives like the NDTV Profit Conclave, we are committed to equipping them with the insights, opportunities, and knowledge they need to fuel India’s economic transformation.”