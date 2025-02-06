NDTV Network rolls out extensive Delhi poll coverage

New Delhi: In the run-up to Counting Day, NDTV Network amplified its coverage of the Delhi Assembly Elections with immersive programming on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India.

From pre-poll trends to voter sentiments, the coverage offered real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and grassroots reporting, reflecting the pulse of the capital.

NDTV 24x7, through Delhi Decides, focused on citizens' issues, cutting through political noise to highlight real challenges.

Newsmakers—part of the Know Your Candidate series— put tough questions to key contenders like Parvesh Verma and Sandeep Dikshit and many others.

Constituency Profile explored the history, culture, and aspirations of Delhi’s constituencies with rare on-ground reports. Vehemently addressing pressing issues such as air pollution, waste management, transportation, traffic, monsoon flooding, and Yamuna pollution, NDTV 24x7’s programming featured key political figures like Home Minister Amit Shah, Current Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Sandeep Dikshit who discussed the evolving electoral landscape and key developments shaping Delhi's future along with Delhi's prominent voices, including fashion designer Rina Dhaka, author Kishwar Desai, RJ Ginni, Sonal Mansingh, and influential environmentalists, all presenting a People's Manifesto for a better city.

On NDTV India, Delhi ki Jung offered a perspective for the Hindi-speaking audience. ‘70 Seats, 70 Reporters’ covered every constituency, while Public Opinion engaged with citizens on their expectations. Delhi Ki Yuva Sabha and Muqabla hosted spirited debates in top colleges, while Baba Ka Dhaba features candid political discussions over meals. The Election Data Centre broke down voter trends, and Delhi Ki Bastiyaan amplified the voices of overlooked communities, shedding light on issues like the Okhla and Bhalswa landfills. 24 Ghante captured the lives of various societal groups, bringing a human touch to election coverage. Following this, Dilli Ka Trikon provided an in-depth analysis of the current political landscape, and ‘Khuli Car, Chaar Patrakar’ introduced an innovative format of engaging with political leaders on the move while The NDTV Election Carnival offered vibrant on-ground coverage from 20 key locations across Delhi.

Sanjay Pugalia

Sanjay Pugalia, NDTV Network’s Director and Editor-in-Chief, said, “As the nation’s capital, Delhi occupies a prominent position in India’s political arena. For the Delhi elections, we were determined to provide our viewers with nothing less than top-tier reporting and analysis, enabling them to make well-informed decisions about their future. We are pleased to see that our efforts are being noticed and talked about.”

This in-depth coverage plan was backed by a multi-faceted marketing campaign in the capital city. A key highlight was an innovative PSA print advertisement that encouraged citizens to vote responsibly, capturing significant attention within the fraternity and beyond. The ad sparked widespread discussions and went viral across digital platforms for its creative approach in nudging voters toward civic participation.

NDTV also partnered with Haldiram’s, where every order from all their Delhi outlets included an NDTV flyer—reminding people to choose the right candidate for Delhi, just as they carefully selected their favourite dishes. The creative also featured a QR code, directing customers to read real-time election updates on ndtv.in. These innovative ideas were further amplified through strategic campaigns on OOH and digital platforms, ensuring maximum reach and impact.