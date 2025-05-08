NDTV Network hosts panel sessions, interactive zones at WAVES 2025

New Delhi: NDTV hosted four panel sessions featuring global voices and industry leaders at the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, held in Mumbai from May 1 to 4.

The NDTV Pavilion featured interactive zones that focused on storytelling, journalism, and public engagement:

NDTV Anchor Play: Visitors took the spotlight in a studio-style setup, stepping into the anchor role and reporting live from WAVES.

NDTV Archive Corner: A walk through NDTV’s storied history, showcasing moments in Indian journalism and offering a glimpse into the network’s coverage.

Busting Fake News: A gamified experience making visitors spot misinformation, aiming to encourage media literacy and critical thinking.

Interview Corner: A content hub where NDTV anchors engaged with celebrities, inﬂuencers, and industry leaders for exclusive conversation streamed live and shared on NDTV platforms.

Hosted by NDTV’s Sanjay Pugalia, Tamanna Inamdar, and Marya Shakil - the sessions featured Aamir Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zahaan Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane, Peter Ho-Sun Chan, Stanley Tong, Prasad Shetty, Gaurav Gandhi, Monica Shergill, Viraf Sarkari, Nikhil Madhok, Ashish Hemrajani, Salona Bains Joshi, Shubh Shivdasani, Sudip Sharma, Prerna Singh, Sameer Nair and Vivien Lewit.

These conversations explored the future of storytelling, platform evolution, the business of entertainment, and the impact of AI and authenticity in media.

Sanjay Pugalia, Director and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, stated, “NDTV’s active participation at WAVES 2025 reflects our commitment to shaping the future of media as industry leaders driving global conversations. From curating high-impact sessions to creating one of the most engaging pavilions at the summit, our goal was to contribute meaningfully to WAVES’ success and to firmly position the NDTV Network at the forefront of India’s dynamic and evolving media ecosystem.”