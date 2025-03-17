NDTV MPCG hosts Emerging Chhattisgarh Conclave

New Delhi: NDTV MPCG recently hosted its Emerging Chhattisgarh Conclave, hosting policymakers and industry professionals to discuss the state’s economic development.

The event was telecast on NDTV MPCG on Sunday, March 16, at 12:30 PM.

Vijay Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh, said, “Chhattisgarh is a land of limitless opportunities. Over the next five years, we aim to create 400,000 jobs, ensuring prosperity reaches every citizen.”

The conclave featured discussions on investment, sustainable industrial growth, and technological advancements, with insights from Rahul Yadav, MD, Tripur Teerth Yatra Samiti, Anand Singhania, Chairperson, Avinash Builders, and Palak Jaisawal, Founder, Wisdom Tree Foundation.

Healthcare, education and digital transformation professionals included Anand Goel, Founder, Treewards, Dr Prashant Kaser, MD, Karunashree Cancer Hospital, and Divyashree Patnaik, Chairperson, St Xavier School.

Discussions on technology-driven growth featured Dr V Singh, Director, DAV Public Schools, Pradeep Tandon, President, JSPL and Dr Yusuf Memon, MD, Sanjeevani BCC Hospital.