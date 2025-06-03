NDTV MPCG Emerging Business Conclave, Raipur chapter highlights Chhattisgarh’s industrial aspirations

New Delhi: The NDTV MPCG Emerging Business Conclave, Raipur Chapter brought together a diverse group of entrepreneurs, policymakers and industry leaders, facilitating discussions on economic development and regional industrial policy. The event aimed to foster collaboration between government and business stakeholders within Chhattisgarh and across the broader MPCG region.

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Arun Sao delivered the keynote address, highlighting the potential impact of such platforms on investment and policy direction in the state. “We have reached a stage where we must envision what the future of Chhattisgarh should look like… We're working to ensure that industries do not flourish in isolated pockets, but thrive across the entire state,” he said.

Sao also outlined details of the state’s new industrial policy, noting that it had been crafted with region-specific strategies. “We undertook extensive groundwork to design Chhattisgarh’s new industrial policy, developing zones based on their specific capacities. We see immense potential in sectors like food processing and tourism, which we are actively converting into high-impact industries.”

On the issue of security, the Deputy CM referenced recent operations aimed at ensuring a stable environment for development. “Operation Sindoor stands as one of independent India’s most precise and significant anti-terror operations, carried out deep inside hostile territory. Its impact has echoed across the world, marking a major success in our fight against terrorism,” he said.

He added, “The backbone of Naxalism has been broken. Since 2023, security forces have seen a significant drop in casualties. We have empowered them to continue the mission of eliminating Naxalism because true development in Bastar is only possible when peace prevails.”

The event included contributions from various regional stakeholders, including Dr. Arvind Tiwari of Dr. C.V. Raman University, Prakash Lohana of Astavinayak Realties, Dr. Ankit Thakral of Unity Hospital, Dr. Diwakar Pandey of Balco Medical Centre, and industrialist Sunil Ramdas Agrawal.