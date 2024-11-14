NDTV Marathi launches 'Election Carnival' truck tour in major cities of Maharashtra

New Delhi: With the Maharashtra Assembly elections just around the corner, NDTV Marathi is gauging the political atmosphere across Maharashtra through its unique initiative—NDTV Marathi Election Carnival.

This property features a live, on-ground mobile truck that serves as both a stage and a travelling studio. The specially designed truck aims to travel over 5000 km throughout Maharashtra, covering key constituencies. At these venues, it transforms each location into a stage for discussions and debates between local leaders, party workers, and citizens.

The Carnival has already traversed some of the cities across Maharashtra, namely Nagpur, Chandrapur, Amravati, Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Beed, Nanded, Solapur and Sangli. At these cities, local leaders and representatives from all top contesting parties were brought together on one stage in front of a live local audience. This format allowed the network to bring the voices of the people from the last mile, directly to the forefront, fostering transparency and engagement.

The show is helmed by Vinod Talekar, Kavita Rane and Rahul Kulkarni, three of the top anchors of NDTV Marathi.

The truck is strategically positioned in prominent locations within multiple cities of Maharashtra. Local political leaders, party workers, and residents are invited to take part in lively discussions about the issues that matter most to the electorate, providing an authentic, on-the-ground view of the political pulse in each region.

NDTV Carnival will continue to travel to Sawantwadi, Kolhapur, Baramati, Thane and Mumbai in the coming weeks, to capture and showcase the political pulse of Maharashtra, ensuring the voice and will of the common people are represented.