NDTV Marathi Entertainment Awards honours artists from Marathi Cinema

New Delhi– The inaugural edition of the NDTV Marathi Entertainment Awards 2025 featured industry veterans, emerging artists, and content creators from the Marathi cinema.

The awards categories were from film, television, and digital content, to cover all storytelling platforms.

At the awards Paani won the Best Film award with Adinath M Kothare (Paani), winning the Best Director.

Kothare expressed, "Paani is a very important film for me, and I am overwhelmed that it has been recognised and appreciated at this prestigious platform with such honours," and thanked his entire team for believing in the vision.

Riteish Deshmukh, who was the face of the channel during its launch last year, was named Entertainer of the Year 2025.

Deshmukh commented, "NDTV Marathi Awards are a phenomenal encouragement for us artists. They give us the energy to work even harder at our craft. So, I'd like to thank the channel for this endeavour.”

Actor Ashok Saraf received a standing ovation as he accepted the Legendary Marathi Star award.

Saraf said, "I consider myself a lucky man that I have been recognised in the very first year of the NDTV Marathi Entertainment Awards. I have won many awards, but this one is very special to me because it has come in the inaugural year of this property, and to have my name in the very first winners list is truly a memorable moment for me."

In the acting categories, Gashmeer Mahajani and Prajakta Mali won Best Actor and Best Actress in a Leading Role, respectively, for the movie Phullwanti.

On the television and digital front, Lampan (Sony LIV) secured the Best Series award, while Manvat Murders’ actors Makarand Anaspure and Sonali Kulkarni won Best Actor and Best Actress in a Series, respectively.

In the Critics’ Choice Awards category, Dharmaveer 2 took home the Best Film (Critics) award, while Prasad Oak (Dharmaveer 2) and Rajshri Deshpande (Satyashodhak) won the Best Actor (Critics) and Best Actress (Critics) awards.