NDTV launches new podcast ‘Unplan Life’

New Delhi: NDTV has launched its latest podcast, ‘Unplan Life,’ hosted by journalist Ambika Singh Kahma.

The podcast will feature weekly episodes every Tuesday at 7:00 AM, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and ndtv.com/podcast, starting April 15.

Unplan Life aims to challenge the hyper-structured approach to modern living by inviting listeners to embrace uncertainty, let go of control, and find joy in the present.

The podcast explores life’s unpredictability, how the pursuit of control is relinquished and how one can truly appreciate the present moment and learn to live in the moment.

The podcast’s Season 1, titled “Real Stories Behind the Reel,” will feature conversations, personal stories and insights from professionals.

The series will feature:

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia

Zahan Kapoor, Actor

Dr Pal Manickam, aka “Gutman,” Gastroenterologist and Social Media Influencer

Viraj Bahl, Founder and Managing Director, VRB Consumer

Shirin Mann, Founder, Needledust and Sand

Harpreet Suri, Mom Influencer

Key themes of the podcast include: