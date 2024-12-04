NDTV Indian of the Year to be held on December 6, 2024

New Delhi: NDTV Indian of the Year will return with its 2024 edition, celebrating exceptional Indians whose groundbreaking contributions have left an indelible mark on the nation and beyond.

As the pioneer of the Indian of the Year platform, NDTV will recognise outstanding individuals from diverse domains, including politics, business, sports, entertainment, and more. This year’s theme, "Celebrating India – Inspiring Excellence," reflects the spirit of innovation and achievement that drives the nation forward.

The grand jury for this year’s awards comprises luminaries such as Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Asha Parekh, Actor and Film Director, Piyush Pandey, Ad Guru, Justice AK Sikri, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, UK Sinha, Former Chairman, SEBI, and Admiral Karambir Singh, Former Chief of the Naval Staff.

Along with this, Grant Thornton will serve as the consulting partner supporting the jury.

The event this year, to be hosted on December 6, in New Delhi, will feature a line-up of luminaries from various fields, showcasing the talent and achievements that define modern India.

Joining the celebration will be External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, business leaders like Gautam Hari Singhania, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Hitesh Doshi, actors Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, as well as the entertainer Kapil Sharma, among others.

Past editions of the NDTV Indian of the Year recipients include Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, and the visionary leaders of Chandrayaan-3, alongside tech titan Satya Nadella.

NDTV Indian of the Year 2024, to be aired live on the NDTV network on December 6, 2024.